Off Court: McGowens talk upcoming camp, game and we bring in the Red Zone
Welcome to "Off Court" with Trey and Bryce McGowens. Each week Trey and Bryce will give you an inside look at the Nebraska basketball team and more.
Off Court is brought to you by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180.
Basketball trainer Thomas Viglianco talks about Trey and Bryce's upcoming camp, former pro basketball Cory Underwood joins us, as well Red Zone member Cody Thomas on this week's Off Court
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines as we talk about the opening game of the season.
|
9:36
|
Thomas Viglianco talk about the upcoming camp with Trey and Bryce.
|
18:37
|
Former pro basketball player and now coach/trainer Cory Underwood joined us.
|
28:57
|
Cody Thomas of the Red Zone Student section talks to Trey and Bryce.
|
38:30
|
Mailbag