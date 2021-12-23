Off Court: Final thoughts before the break and more

Welcome to "Off Court" with Trey and Bryce McGowens. Each week Trey and Bryce will give you an inside look at the Nebraska basketball team and more.

Off Court is brought to you by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180.

In this week's show, we get some final thoughts from Trey and Bryce before the break and talk holiday traditions and more.

You can subscribe to "Off Court" on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.