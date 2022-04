Ochaun Mathis decision pending

TCU transfer defensive end and and rusher Ochaun Mathis had recently narrowed his list of possible college destinations down to Nebraska, Texas, USC, Penn State and Ole Miss.

In all reality, his final decision will likely come down to either the Cornhuskers or the Longhorns.

Mathis took an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend for the Red-White game. He brought a sizable family contingent with him and the visit went about as well as could be hoped where Nebraska is concerned.

He just announced on Twitter today that he will be announcing the college program he plans to transfer to by the end of April.