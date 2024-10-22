OC Satterfield, DC White talk Indiana loss

in other news
WATCH: Matt Rhule deep dive on Indiana loss, Ohio State preview
Press conference video as Matt Rhule takes one final look back on Nebraska's loss at Indiana and previews Ohio State.
Nebraska-UCLA kickoff time, TV info announced
The Big Ten announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Huskers' November 2 matchup against UCLA.
WATCH: Analyzing four-star OT Julian Marks' flip to Nebraska
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith breaks down Nebraska's flip of Kansas four-star OT commit.
The Checkdown: Efficient Indiana, more Haarberg snaps to help run game?
This week's Checkdown touches on Indiana's efficiency against Nebraska's defense, and more snaps for Heinrich Haarberg?
Analysis: Nebraska lands commitment from Rivals250 OT Julian Marks
Analyzing Nebraska's latest four-star offensive line addition in Julian Marks and what it means for the Huskers.
