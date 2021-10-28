NU Visitor Preview: October 30th Purdue game
For the first time in three weeks, Nebraska is at home. The Huskers take on Purdue in a 2:30 contest with nearly 40 visitors expected to be in attendance. Here is the HuskerOnline visitor preview f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news