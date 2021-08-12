NU veteran Deontre Thomas is 'the sheriff' of the defensive line

The Sheriff is back. However, this sheriff wears football pads instead of a uniform and instead of a gun on his hip, his guns are in his arms.

Nebraska defensive lineman Deontre Thomas is back and has been named the 'sheriff' of the defensive line group by coach Tony Tuioti.

“It's good to see Deontre back,” Tuioti said on Tuesday. “We need him, he knows that. We need his leadership.

“Probably out of all the guys in that room, he's like the sheriff of the room. He keeps everybody in line. If somebody messes up, he's the guy that calls guys out. We need that type of guy. Everybody in that room, leads in their own different ways. Deontre is that guy for us, and I appreciate him doing that.”

The fifth-year junior is healthier than he’s even been after an injury-plagued 2020 season. He's hoping to make the biggest contribution of his career, thus far, during the 2021 season.

In 2020, Thomas hurt his ankle against Ohio State during the first day of the season and returned against Penn State where he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

“The feeling of being back? It's great, It's great. This is the best I've ever felt,” Thomas said. “I feel the fastest I've ever felt, really understand what the offense is trying to do to me. This is the best. I feel good, I feel really good.”

Thomas has played in 28 games in his career at Nebraska and has had three different defensive line coaches in John Parrella (one season), Mike Dawson (two seasons) and now, Tuioti.

In his three years, Tuioti has taught Thomas a lot about being a defensive lineman.

“He came in, he told me how I can use my size and my built-in leverage to play,” Thomas said. “He told me that and it made my ball level go way higher because I really understand how to use my body against these bigger guys.”

Back and healthier as ever, Thomas is excited to have the consistency with his position coach and a man he trusts and learns from.

“His teaching is really simple. What he teaches is simple but it's not easy,” Thomas said. “It's simple, what he tells us is easy to understand and learn. But when you doing it is not easy.”