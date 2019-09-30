NU sets the bar for 2020 shooting guard Gorener
Nebraska assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih was sitting in the bleachers at the FIBA U18 European Championships in Greece back in August with the intent of watching incoming freshman Yvan Ouedraogo c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news