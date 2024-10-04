NU's freshmen development, early playing time is "resonating with players"

Entering the Rutgers game, Nebraska football true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has thrown for nine touchdowns, two interceptions, ranks No. 11 nationally in completion percentage (70.4%) and No. 25 in passing yards (1,224).

Raiola ranks first in passing yards, second in completion percentage and fourth in touchdown passes among all freshmen (true or redshirt) in the FBS.

Jacory Barney Jr., another true freshman, has played in every game this season and leads Nebraska in all-purpose yards (369) while being a do-everything weapon on offense.

He has 16 receptions for 121 yards – racking them up on short pop passes in the backfield, near the sidelines and taking big hits over the middle – and has rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. He’s also added 144 yards on seven kickoff returns.

Carter Nelson is another true freshman who has played in every game, having made an instant impact with eight catches for 75 yards and one touchdown.

He got in the game on the first drive against Northern Iowa and promptly hauled in catches on back-to-back plays – the first for a 14-yard gain and the second becoming his first career score on a 24-yard catch-and-run from Raiola. He nearly got in the end zone a second time against UNI and came up just short of a TD against Purdue.