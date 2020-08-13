 NU reiterates they remain a 'fully committed member of the Big Ten'
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-13 08:53:59 -0500') }} football Edit

NU reiterates they remain a 'fully committed member of the Big Ten'

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and President Ted Carter released a joint statement on Thursday morning.

Green and Carter emphasized NU remains fully committed to being a member of the Big Ten Conference.

The statement comes on the heels of Tuesday's decision to cancel the 2020 fall sports season, where NU left the door open to explore other options to play this football.

Ohio State made similar comments as well this week, but also released a statement on Wednesday they remain fully committed to the Big Ten Conference.

