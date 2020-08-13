University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and President Ted Carter released a joint statement on Thursday morning.

Green and Carter emphasized NU remains fully committed to being a member of the Big Ten Conference.

The statement comes on the heels of Tuesday's decision to cancel the 2020 fall sports season, where NU left the door open to explore other options to play this football.

Ohio State made similar comments as well this week, but also released a statement on Wednesday they remain fully committed to the Big Ten Conference.