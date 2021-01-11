For the third time already this season, COVID-19 has impacted Nebraska's 2020-21 season.

After postponing last week's road game at Purdue due to sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo's positive coronavirus test, the Huskers announced Monday night that they were pausing all team activities after other positive tests at the Tier 1 level.

Tier 1 is defined as student-athletes, coaches, and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact with a team.

As a result, Wednesday night's home game vs. No. 14 Illinois has been postponed. Nebraska also had a non-conference game vs. Florida A&M canceled due to COVID issues with the Rattlers.

Per a press released issued Monday night, "no determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Jan. 13."

Big Ten Conference rules state that any player that tests positive for COVID-19 must sit out at least 17 days from when the positive test was recorded.

With the Illinois game now on hold, that would mean, as of Monday, players would likely miss the next three contests. Nebraska is scheduled to play at Maryland on Saturday, at home vs. Minnesota on Jan. 20, and then at Iowa on Jan. 24.

HuskerOnline.com was told that Ouedraogo's positive test came last Monday, which would leave him out for the next three games beyond Illinois.

The good news for NU is that the Big Ten recently changed its required sit-out period to 17 days from 21. Freshman center Eduardo Andre tested positive before the season and had to miss the first 21 days of the season.

The release added:

"Individuals who have tested positive are in isolation and following all local and Lancaster County health guidelines. We will also conduct all the necessary procedures included in the Big Ten Conference protocols.

"Consistent with all of our athletic programs, we report any positive test result to the University, and it is included in its daily reports to the Lancaster County Health Department."