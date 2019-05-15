NU finishes class strong by landing 2019 Ohio guard Curtis
Just hours earlier, Nebraska filled the final remaining open scholarship in its 2019 class with the addition of Tennessee transfer Derrick Walker.
That didn’t keep head coach Fred Hoiberg and staff from adding yet another addition on Wednesday afternoon, picking up a commitment from 2019 Xenia (Ohio) guard Samari Curtis.
The 6-foot-3 three-star and 2018-19 Ohio Player of the Year was originally committed to Xavier as a junior but then signed last fall to Cincinnati. A few months later he got his release following UC head coach Mick Cronin leaving to take the UCLA job.
Nebraska immediately reached out, and it was soon able to lock up its fifth commitment over the past six days.
“I chose Nebraska because this is a great opportunity for me with a great coaching staff and great fans,” Curtis said via text message.
Curtis earned every bit of his Ohio Mr. Basketball title, averaging 34.4 points and 5.8 assists per game to lead Xenia to the Ohio Division I semifinals last season. For his career, he finished ninth in state history with 2,109 points.
Not only did he score in bunches, Curtis also shot 51 percent from the field and 33 percent from behind the arc last season. He scored at least 40 points nine times, highlighted by a 52-point effort.
Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans described Curtis as a true combo guard who could facilitate an offense just as well as he could be the top scoring option.
"The 6-foot-3 guard out of Ohio is more of a scoring lead guard but he did show the ability to facilitate just a tad in the half-court setting," Evans wrote. "However, he is at his best getting downhill with the basketball… He is a capable scorer out of the mid-range and has a toughness about him that allows for Curtis to score through contact."
With Curtis on board, Nebraska is now one over its limit of 13 scholarships for 2019-20. However, a spot is expected to open up soon with senior forward Isaiah Roby still weighing his decision on staying in the NBA Draft.
A source told HuskerOnline that NU is now officially done recruiting for its 2019 class.