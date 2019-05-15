Just hours earlier, Nebraska filled the final remaining open scholarship in its 2019 class with the addition of Tennessee transfer Derrick Walker.

That didn’t keep head coach Fred Hoiberg and staff from adding yet another addition on Wednesday afternoon, picking up a commitment from 2019 Xenia (Ohio) guard Samari Curtis.

The 6-foot-3 three-star and 2018-19 Ohio Player of the Year was originally committed to Xavier as a junior but then signed last fall to Cincinnati. A few months later he got his release following UC head coach Mick Cronin leaving to take the UCLA job.

Nebraska immediately reached out, and it was soon able to lock up its fifth commitment over the past six days.

“I chose Nebraska because this is a great opportunity for me with a great coaching staff and great fans,” Curtis said via text message.