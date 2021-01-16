While Nebraska’s season has been put on pause due to COVID-19 issues, Husker fans can still get a glimpse of the future with a nationally televised look at 2021 five-star signee Bryce McGowens.

McGowens and his 24th-ranked Legacy (S.C.) Early College squad have been participating in the St. James NIBC Invitational in Springfield, Va., already playing five games against some of the best prep programs in the country.

As the event comes to a close, the final eight games will be aired on ESPN Networks on Sunday and Monday. Included in those will be two games for McGowens and Legacy.

The first contest will be on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT, where Legacy will take on Bishop Walsh (Md.) on ESPN3.

The second will be on Monday at 10 a.m. CT against No. 20 La Lumiere (Ind.) on ESPNU.

McGowens, who was just bumped up to the No. 19 overall player and the No. 3 shooting guard in the newest 2021 Rivals150, has lived up to his billing and then some so far.

He’s been one of the leading scorers during the event, averaging 21.6 points per game with a 38-point outburst in a win over Hamilton Heights (Tenn.). He’s also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the first five games.