The University of North Carolina announced on Monday the hiring of Nebraska special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt.

After two season coaching at NU, Dewitt said in a statement taking the position at UNC was in the best interest for him and his family.

"I want to first off thank Coach Brown and the Carolina administration for presenting me and my family with this opportunity," stated Dewitt. "I've long admired Coach Brown and what he stands for, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with him and the rest of the staff at UNC.

"It's clear this is a program on the rise and I'm looking forward to doing my part to continue the positive momentum created last season. We can't wait to get to Chapel Hill, meet all of the people and players, and get to work."

Dewitt's departure leaves head coach Scott Frost with at least one spot to fill on his staff, and all signs point to Mike Dawson making a return to Nebraska.

Dawson was on Frost's staff both at UCF and NU, but left after the 2018 season to coach outside linebackers for the New York Giants. The entire Giants coaching staff was let go following the 2019 season.