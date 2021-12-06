NU assistant Abdelmassih to take medical leave of absence

As Nebraska works to rebound from back-to-back road losses, it will have to do so without the assistant coach primarily responsible for orchestrating its 2021-22 roster.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg announced on Monday that Matt Abdelmassih, who had been the lead recruiter for nearly every Husker over the past three recruiting classes, will take a medical leave of absence to address some issues related to his health.

It's unclear right now how long Abdelmassih, 36, will be away from the program.

“Matt informed me that he is taking a leave of absence to deal with health-related issues,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “As both a colleague and friend, his health is our priority, and we will support him throughout this process. Everyone in our program looks forward to when he is healthy enough to return to the sideline.”