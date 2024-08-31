Adam Friedman spotlights freshmen that will be starting in Week 1 opener and where we had them ranked.
Our staff analyzes Nebraska's season opener against UTEP on this year's first edition of Bold Predictions.
Matt Rhule held his final press conference before Saturday's season-opener against UTEP.
Nebraska added LSU transfer tight end Mac Markway this week. Matt Rhule provided more insight on the addition.
Glenn Thomas, the Huskers' co-OC and QBs coach, evaluates their O-line, RBs and the "basketball team" in their WR room.
