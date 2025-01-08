Notes and Observations from All-American Bowl joint practice

Arrived in San Antonio Wednesday for the Navy All-American Bowl and Combine this week. Players participating in the Bowl arrived earlier this week and have practiced three times thus far this week. Wednesday afternoon was the first, and only, joint practice of the week. Nebraska signees Cortez Mills and Christian Jones are participating in the game, as are a handful of 2026 targets.

Stay tuned for more notes and intel through the week, a number of Nebraska targets will be competing in the All-American combine on Friday.