Nebraska head coach Scott Frost covered several different topics on Friday with HuskerOnline, here's more news and notes that came out of our conversation.

Wide receiver JD Spielman still remains on leave from the Nebraska football program. (Nate Clouse)

Spielman's status remains 'unchanged' with program

As Nebraska begins their unorganized workouts on Monday, one player that won’t be with the Huskers is senior wide receiver JD Spielman. Head coach Scott Frost said that Spielman’s status with the program remains “unchanged.” The Minnesota native took a personal leave from the team back on Mar. 2. “All I can say about JD is, we continue to hope for the best for him, and we are anxious to have resolution on everything,” Frost said. Spielman has been seen in Nebraska multiple times since Mar. 2, including working out with former NU wide receivers coach Keith Williams. However, HuskerOnline can confirm he has had zero contact with the current NU coaching staff on any of those return trips to Nebraska. “We're keeping tabs on him and wish him the best while he's dealing with things that he has to deal with. Hopefully we can get him back at some point,” Frost said of Spielman’s situation on Mar. 9. “I think there'll be a lot of dialogue down the road, but right now we just wish him the best." To this point, it appears that dialogue has not happened.

2020 junior college wide receiver recruit Omar Manning is expected to be on campus this month. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

WR Omar Manning expected to be on campus in June

Nebraska’s newcomers have begun to report to Lincoln as they begin online summer classes. One of those class of 2020 newcomers not in Lincoln is four-star junior college wide receiver Omar Manning. The Kilgore (Texas) Community College standout is just waiting on his grades to post. NU remains confident he will be on campus in June. “I think that if it follows an appropriate course and the grades are there, we'll get those grades posted in early June,” a NU spokesperson said when asked about Manning’s status.

Nebraska has not been able to have any recruiting visitors on campus since early March. (Associated Press)

Recruiting COVID-19 challenges

With spring and summer recruiting visits officially canceled, recruiting has been challenging for all college football programs. Schools have had to rely on virtual recruiting visits, as the only on-campus junior days across the country took place in either January or early March. For Nebraska, the hope is they will be able to get visitors on campus in September. “If we have home games,” Frost said on the potential of September official visitors. “That’s what we’re really paying attention to right now - is when are our opportunities to get kids on this campus and when is it safe? I think there will still be some movement on all those decisions. They're meeting again on July 1st to decide a lot of those things and revisit even that last week in July.” The good news is the Huskers sit at eight commits and will have a smaller class size of 18 to 20 in 2021. “It's probably a good year to not have to sign 26 or 27,” Frost said.

Quick hits