Nebraska’s season-opening 40-7 win saw the anticipated debut of Dylan Raiola and a number of newcomers, namely Jahmal Banks, Isaiah Neyor and Dante Dowdell. Here’s a look at some notable performances and unheralded contributions from first and second-year players (plus transfers) on Saturday.

