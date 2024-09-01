in other news
Dylan Raiola lives up to the hype, Huskers dominant and balanced in opener
Diving into Dylan Raiola's college debut, Nebraska's balanced offensive attack and the Blackshirts' dominant showcase.
Nebraska Volleyball: Huskers overpower TCU, win 25th straight home match
Nebraska won its 25th straight home match and swept this weekend's Ameritas Players Challenge.
Pregame Observations: Nebraska vs UTEP
Nebraska-UTEP pregame observations from the field at Memorial Stadium.
LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska-UTEP
Updates and discussion on Huskers' season opener against UTEP.
Notes and Observations from Millard North vs Millard West
Notes and Observations on Nebraska commits, targets featured in Millard North vs Millard West
Nebraska’s season-opening 40-7 win saw the anticipated debut of Dylan Raiola and a number of newcomers, namely Jahmal Banks, Isaiah Neyor and Dante Dowdell. Here’s a look at some notable performances and unheralded contributions from first and second-year players (plus transfers) on Saturday.
