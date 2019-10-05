Norfolk's Lane McCallum and Wahoo's Noah Vedral both had dreams growing up of playing at Nebraska, but other opportunities took them down different roads.

McCallum chose a scholarship offer to kick at Air Force, while Vedral followed Scott Frost to Central Florida on a full ride and was the Knights No. 2 quarterback in 2017. When Frost came back to NU they both decided to walk-on not knowing what the future held.

Vedral earned a scholarship after one semester and was the No. 2 quarterback by mid-season last year when the NCAA ruled him immediately eligible. McCallum started his Husker career as a safety on the scout team.

Fast forward to Saturday against Northwestern, quarterback Adrian Martinez left the game hobbling and scholarship kicker Barrett Pickering has been out all season with an injury. Vedral and McCallum got their chance in Memorial Stadium, and both stepped up when called upon to win the game.

Vedral executed the offense down the field on a 6 play 42-yard drive that set up McCallum for the game-winning field goal to help the Huskers beat Northwestern 13-10. It was about as unpredictable of a Saturday as anyone could've drawn up. You had no Adrian Martinez, JD Spielman or Maurice Washington when it mattered.

"Noah (Vedral) made a couple of big plays," head coach Scott Frost said following Saturday's win. "Obviously, Lane (McCallum) is going to be the hero. Noah came in, Noah’s been biding his time in our program for a long time. It's great to see him get his chance. I wish it wasn’t under the circumstances it was under, but he made the most of it. I think [he] made a couple plays when we needed him to, and we'll see where we are going into next week. Hopefully, it's Adrian [Martinez]. If it isn't then Noah [will] be ready."

Vedral came in Saturday an operated the offense with confidence. In fact, you can argue he gave the Huskers a spark at times and ran with more decisiveness than Martinez.

This is why Vedral came back home to Nebraska. He very well might be starting at UCF right now, but he left his situation there to follow his dream and it paid off on Saturday.

"It's cool that it was just two Nebraska kids," Vedral said of him and McCallum. "I mean from here, raised here, weirdly enough we are both transfers which is a weird fact but it was super exciting. It's kind of one of those things that it doesn't really hit you who it is or what it means until afterward. But I was just super excited for Lane, but I was never really too worried about it."

Vedral and McCallum were both standout basketball players growing up together. They played on a lot of the same teams in the summer, so to finish off the game together was special.

"I think being a walk-on isn’t easy, it may seem like that with the praise we get, and I think high schoolers have that sense that it’s going to be pretty easy," McCallum said. "Once you step foot in here it’s never easy and you have to earn everything you get. I think a moment like this pays off all the hard work I’ve put in."

It's also fitting that Vedral is the nephew of former Husker quarterback Matt Turman, who was called into action to bail Nebraska out of a quarterback jam in 1994 when Tommie Frazier and Brook Berringer went down with injuries in 1994.

"Thanks for the genes. I don't know," Vedral said laughing when asked what he'll tell his uncle Matt Turman the next time they talk. "It will be fun to talk to him though because we kind of get to compare stories now a little bit, so that will be fun."

And the only story that matters is Nebraska is 4-2 and heading out to Minnesota for one of the biggest home games in Minneapolis in years.

Now on to the breakdown...

