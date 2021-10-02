Northwestern postgame nuggets

Here is a full recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had to say following the Huskers’ 56-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday night…

***Frost said Saturday night’s performance showed that Nebraska was a lot better team than what it had shown this season, but he stressed that “this is the first step. We have a lot of work to do.”

Frost seemed to go out of his way to downplay the “hyperbole” that often follows strong performances.

***Frost said the atmosphere at Memorial Stadium was “unbelievable,” and he didn’t think he saw an empty seat in the house. He thanked Husker fans for continuing to show up and give that type of support.

***Frost credited Jaquez Yant for his breakout performance but also made it clear that this was just one game. Frost said Yant had a great spring and then showed up to fall camp 25 pounds overweight.

“I hope this is the first step, and this is a sign of things to come,” Frost said. “Let’s not make him out to be Mike Rozier. He had one good game. He’s still got to improve.”

***Frost said the offensive line shakeups seemed to have a significant impact on improving the running game this week. He said he needed to watch the game film before he could accurately evaluate the o-line’s play, but he added: “It certainly seemed like we were generating more space for our running backs.”

***Frost said the biggest emphasis this week in practice for the offensive line was low pad level, and he thought Saturday was a significant improvement there.

”If we can generate a run game, everything works,” Frost said. “That’s just a key to football.”

***Frost said Nouredin Nouili was “more attentive than ever” this week in practice, and Teddy Prochazka wasn’t intimidated at all by the moment for a true freshman.

***Frost said offensive coordinator Matt Lubick had been just as involved in the play-calling as he was and that he and Lubick had become a really good tandem in calling games.

***Frost said the first 70-yard pass to Samori Toure was an individual player making a great play, as that was a ball that could have easily been intercepted. Frost said he’d been waiting for guys to make people miss and go get the ball when they’re covered.

“Some of those things finally showed up tonight.”

***Frost said the Huskers were more confident in who they were now than they were going into the season because they’d seen how well they’d played and knew how good they could be.

Frost said this week was the most confident he’d been going into a game since he’d been at Nebraska.

***Frost said Turner Corcoran would “do whatever he can to help us win, and those are kind of guys we want on our team.” Frost said Corcoran could play all five positions on the o-line, and he wasn’t sure what spot he was best suited for long term.

***Frost said some of the biggest applause of the night was for William Przystup’s 84-yard punt, likely because of what happened with the punting game last week at Michigan State. Frost said he was happy for Przystup, and “we need guys to step up and make plays when they’re called upon.”