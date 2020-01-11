Nebraska flipped the script in the second half, though, and came back with a furious late rally to make it a three-point game in the final minute. But the Huskers couldn’t finish the comeback and dropped to 7-9 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten Conference play.

After knocking off Iowa at home on Tuesday, NU traveled to take on a Northwestern team that was winless in Big Ten play. Yet the Wildcats dominated the game for the first 20 minutes and led by as many as 18 points in what looked to be another lopsided road blowout for head coach Fred Hoiberg’s squad.

Nebraska earned its title as one of the most predictably unpredictable teams in all of college basketball even more on Saturday, as the Huskers once again were all over the board in a wild 62-57 loss at Northwestern.

“It’s a great lesson for our guys that you have to have urgency for 40 minutes,” Hoiberg said on his post-game show on the Husker Sports Network. “We guarded the heck out of them in the second half and showed what we’re capable of…



“But you give them those easy looks early in the game… We didn’t do a good enough job.”

Northwestern (6-9, 1-4) came into the game that ranked dead last in the Big Ten in scoring (67.1 points per game), 11th in field goal percentage (42.6), and 10th in 3-point percentage (31.0).

Yet Nebraska provided the just what the Wildcats were looking for, as they started the game off with one of their best halves of the season offensively.

Nebraska actually got off to a decent start with a quick 7-2 lead out of the gates, but it was all downhill from there. Northwestern quickly erased the deficit with a 12-2 run and then followed that up with a 16-1 rally to take a commanding 36-19 lead with 4:26 remaining in the half.

The Huskers went into halftime down 42-27, marking the Wildcats’ highest first-half point total of the season. Northwestern, which hadn’t made more than 10 3-pointers in a game all year, shot 8-of-14 from behind the arc in the first half alone.

Nebraska again got out to a hot start to open the second half and scored 12 points in the first five minutes to trim a once 18-point deficit down to eight on a layup by junior Thorir Thorbjarnarson.

But the Huskers followed that up by going nearly five minutes without making a field goal and allowed Northwestern to extend its lead back up to 14 with 10 minutes left to play.

“I thought our pace was really good (to start the second half), but again, we got stops,” Hoiberg said. “When you get stops, you can get out and run. When you’re taking it out of the net, it’s hard to get that same type of pace and tempo to get the ball down the floor before the defense gets set. We’ve shown we’re so much better when we get out in transition, and we got some of those opportunities by getting those stops in the second half.”

Down 12 with less than four minutes on the clock, though, Nebraska rallied with three straight 3-pointers from Matej Kavas, Kevin Cross, and Cam Mack to make it a one-possession game at 60-57 with just 51 seconds to go.

The Huskers were able to get a key defensive stop and had a chance to tie it, but Dachon Burke 3-pointer with 12 seconds left was off the mark after a questionable no-call from the officials.

Miller Kopp knocked down two free throws on the other end to seal the game for Northwestern, as Nebraska fell to 0-4 in true road games this season.

Mack led NU with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists while Haanif Cheatham was the only other Husker to score in double figures with 10 points.

Cross and Kavas both added nine points off the bench, while Kopp scored a game-high 15 points for the Wildcats.

After a blistering first half, Northwestern went cold after halftime and shot 26.7 percent from the field and made just 2-of-15 3-pointers. But prior to those three late 3-pointers, Nebraska made just one field goal over a stretch of nearly nine minutes.

The Huskers will stay on the road with a trip to take on Ohio State on Tuesday. Tip for that game is set for 5:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on FS1.

“We’re going to have to come out and play a full 40-minute game,” Hoiberg said. “The inconsistency on the defensive end cost us tonight. We had 20 very poor minutes and 20 excellent minutes. You’ve got to string together 40 minutes if you’re going to have a chance to win on the road.”