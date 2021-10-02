Northwestern at Nebraska: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions

Northwestern will come to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for Nebraska's first home night game since 2019. The Wildcats are somewhat in rebuilding mode after losing nearly their entire team from 2021. As we get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to a Husker victory. NU currently enters today's game as an 11.5 point favorite over Northwestern. Tonight's game is set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff and can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Northwestern at Nebraska

KEY 1: Set the tone with your defense Nebraska has a fairly big advantage in this game with their defense vs. the Northwestern offense. The Huskers need to come into the game locked in ready to dominate. KEY 2: Find ways to help the offensive line It's no secret the Huskers' offensive line has struggled this year. Whatever they have been doing has not worked. Expect to see some new faces on Saturday. The other thing is Scott Frost needs to change things up with their attack to help his struggling offensive line. KEY 3: The return game Nebraska needs to come out with a sound plan in the return game. They need to field punts cleanly and make the right decisions in the kickoff return game. They also cannot let Northwestern gain any advantages in field position through the return game. KEY 4: Build a lead early Arguably the most important thing for Nebraska is to jump up on the Wildcats. They cannot afford to get down early let Northwestern control the pace of this game. If you get the Wildcats off schedule, they are going to have a hard time on Saturday. KEY 5: Play angry I want to see the same Nebraska team that got on the plane at East Lansing after the game last Saturday night. That was an angry Husker squad that wanted to prove their critics wrong. NU needs to come out of the gates on Saturday with some edge.

EXPERT TAKE: Northwestern at Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Northwestern is going to have a very hard time moving the ball on Nebraska's defense. I still have a lot of respect for Northwestern though, and Pat Fitzgerald's team will put up an early fight, but the Huskers will cruise to a 14 point victory. Nebraska 27, Northwestern 13 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer Once again, this is a game Nebraska should win. The Huskers are the more talented team in almost every area, and as long as they can stay out of their own way, they should end up with a much needed victory. However, we’ve said the same thing a few other times this season and NU has found one way after another to lose. Play clean, win the game. Nebraska 27, Northwestern 20 ############################## Jim Rose - 1110 KFAB Radio Sports Director Maybe I am too Pollyanna, maybe my blood is too read but I can’t imagine the Nebraska Special teams getting any worse. Translation: they’ve bottomed out. Can the Huskers land safely each week on two of the three engines? I say yes...this week. Nebraska 28, Northwestern 7 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone This is not your normal Northwestern team. They don't tackle as well, run to the ball or have a QB that will hurt you if you give them time. The Wildcats are giving up more than six yards a rush and have had some turnover issues. If Martinez is healthy NU should pull away early. Nebraska 31, Northwestern 21 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Normally Northwestern-Nebraska games go down to the wire. This is not a normal year. The Blackshirts are playing lights out, Northwestern is down offensively and the Husker offense will do enough to win the game. This will be a business-like beating as Northwestern scores a single touchdown but not an offensive touchdown. Nebraska 24, Northwestern 10

HuskerOnline Week 5 Score Predictions Week 5 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Jim Rose Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh NW at Neb. 27-13 Neb. 27-20 Neb. 28-7 Neb. 31-21 Neb. 24-10 Neb. Minn. at Purdue 17-13 Pur. 13-10 Pur. 20-7 Pur. 30-27 Minn. 27-24 Pur. Indiana at PSU 31-21 PSU 34-21 PSU 35-20 PSU 34-17 PSU 34-10 PSU Mich. at Wisc. 17-13 Wisc. 24-22 Mich. 20-10 Mich. 17-10 Wisc. 10-6 Wisc. Ole Miss. at Ala. 45-31 Ala. 30-28 Miss. 42-27 Ala. 55-28 Ala. 31-30 Ala. Cinn. at N.D. 27-23 ND 26-20 ND 24-14 ND 24-21 ND 24-17 ND