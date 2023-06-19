Add another intriguing defensive back to the mix for Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class: Cuthbertson (N.C.) High School standout Evan Taylor has committed to the Huskers. Taylor is Nebraska's fourth commitment in the past two days as he joins Texas athlete Braylen Prude, Kansas defensive back Callen Barta and Iowa offensive lineman Jake Peters who all committed on Sunday.

Taylor was part of a big official visit group for the Huskers over Father’s Day weekend. The Huskers have quietly coveted the North Carolina defender all cycle. He’s got great length and athleticism. He told Inside Nebraska why Nebraska was the spot for him. "Just the incredible staff! It really is a family," Taylor said. "They are building something special over there as a team and family. All the trust and support they put into me as an athlete was big too." SUBSCRIBE: Get All-Access to Inside Nebraska for just $9.95/month At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, he showed his athleticism as a track athlete, running an 11.34 100m dash this spring. In his junior season, Taylor was a two-way player as a receiver and cornerback. In addition to making 10 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery defensively, Taylor also added 38 catches for 528 yards and seven touchdowns on offense. "They showed me what they have planned for the future and how they will push me to be at my full potential," Taylor said. "They just seem to be the perfect fit for me." Taylor is a big, smooth athlete as you can see in the clips he shared below.

