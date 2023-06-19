North Carolina DB Evan Taylor commits to Nebraska
Add another intriguing defensive back to the mix for Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class: Cuthbertson (N.C.) High School standout Evan Taylor has committed to the Huskers.
Taylor is Nebraska's fourth commitment in the past two days as he joins Texas athlete Braylen Prude, Kansas defensive back Callen Barta and Iowa offensive lineman Jake Peters who all committed on Sunday.
Taylor was part of a big official visit group for the Huskers over Father’s Day weekend. The Huskers have quietly coveted the North Carolina defender all cycle. He’s got great length and athleticism. He told Inside Nebraska why Nebraska was the spot for him.
"Just the incredible staff! It really is a family," Taylor said. "They are building something special over there as a team and family. All the trust and support they put into me as an athlete was big too."
At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, he showed his athleticism as a track athlete, running an 11.34 100m dash this spring. In his junior season, Taylor was a two-way player as a receiver and cornerback. In addition to making 10 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery defensively, Taylor also added 38 catches for 528 yards and seven touchdowns on offense.
"They showed me what they have planned for the future and how they will push me to be at my full potential," Taylor said. "They just seem to be the perfect fit for me."
Taylor is a big, smooth athlete as you can see in the clips he shared below.
The defender is just the latest example of a player Nebraska has landed who can play multiple positions. That's exactly what the Huskers pitched Taylor during his recruitment.
"Well they train their DBs to play all over the field to make them versatile," Taylor said. "They want the same thing for me. Being a tall, fast ballhawk for them."
Being adaptable is something defensive backs coach Evan Cooper mentioned this spring.
"Anytime we ask a guy to move a position and they kind of just do it, that's always a plus," Cooper said. "Coach (Rhule) is trying to get them in the right positions and right spots, but even at the next level, you have to be able to do all that stuff. It'll be good for them in the long run to adapt and do whatever the coach is asking them to do."
Taylor took official visits this month to Rutgers (June 2) and East Carolina (June 8). He’s found his home in Lincoln, though, and now his process is shut down. The Huskers have found another rangy athlete to mold in the secondary as Taylor joins Braylen Prude, Mario Buford and Roger Gradney as the players projected to play in the secondary from this class.
Taylor is the Huskers' 13th commitment in the 2024 class. Once he signs with Nebraska, Taylor will become the Huskers' first signee from the state of North Carolina since they signed quarterback Curt Dukes (Stony Point, N.C.) and defensive lineman Brandon Greeson (High Point, N.C.) in 2002.
