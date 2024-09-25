PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMk5KMldUSjdHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIyTkoyV1RKN0cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMk5KMldUSjdHJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

No more Friday night games outside of Thanksgiving? Dannen would be a fan

Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen.
Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen. (AP Photos)
Steve Marik • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
@Steve_Marik
Steve Marik is a staff writer covering football and men's basketball for Inside Nebraska. After covering prep sports for seven years, he made the transition to college and hasn't looked back.

Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen made his monthly appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Tuesday night.

The key topic touched on for Dannen came in regard to future Friday night games at Nebraska.

Last Friday's Nebraska-Illinois game drew 4,213,000 viewers on FOX, and it was the most-watched telecast of the day on any network. It was the best performance for a Friday night telecast on FOX in nearly a year, since Game 1 of the 2023 World Series. There were 5,066,000 viewers from 10:15-10:30 p.m. central time, so plenty of eyeballs were watching Nebraska’s second half and overtime.

The national exposure is a great thing for UNL, Dannen said. But the AD said he doesn’t want too many more Friday night games in the future, and he’s letting the Big Ten know it.

“I sent a letter yesterday to the commissioner, with the blessings of the president and chancellor, formerly requesting not to host Friday games outside of Thanksgiving every other year, a game with Iowa,” Dannen said.

Because of Memorial Stadium’s location being next to UNL’s campus, Dannen said he didn’t necessarily like how UNL was forced to go the route of canceling in-person classes.

“Because of the size of the stadium and the locale, I don’t think we want to be canceling in-person classes," Dannen said. "I’m sure the students didn’t mind, but at the end of the day the more we can avoid that I think the better off everyone will be. So if it happens again, it happens again.”

Dannen also mentioned that he sees other ADs around the conference standing firm with the league on certain stances they have, and he wants to make sure he’s looking out for Nebraska’s best interest as well.

“I don’t like seeing other athletic directors around the league saying, ‘By golly, we will not do that,’ and laying their foot down,” Dannen said. “I’m not sure any institution should have the unilateral ability to do that. But if we do, I raised my hand with the commissioner and said Nebraska should be in that same position with 90,000 fans and the proximity we have to campus.”

Memorial Stadium video board updates

Advertisement

As part of the Memorial Stadium upgrades, the south side will get what Dannen called a “massive, massive board.” As for the north side, Dannen said they’re looking at ways to put a new video board over the existing infrastructure, which would be ready by the start of the 2025 season “if we can get the components in time.”

“The north board has outlived its useful life,” Dannen said, “and I had hoped to put a new board in to the south and take our chances with the north board, but we won’t be able to do the south board until the stadium construction is underway, so we have to get something done in the north.”

Cashless concessions a big hit

Last season Nebraska averaged $375,000 each game in concessions. Through four games this year, it’s pushing $900,000.

“The transactions are moving faster,” Dannen said.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9uby1tb3JlLWZyaWRheS1uaWdodC1nYW1lcy1vdXRzaWRlLW9m LXRoYW5rc2dpdmluZy1kYW5uZW4td291bGQtYmUtYS1mYW4iLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5lYnJh c2thLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbm8tbW9yZS1mcmlkYXktbmlnaHQt Z2FtZXMtb3V0c2lkZS1vZi10aGFua3NnaXZpbmctZGFubmVuLXdvdWxkLWJl LWEtZmFuJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK