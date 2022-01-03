Gretna QB Zane Flores hoping to hear from the new Nebraska offensive staff
One of the emerging in-state recruiting topics as the season played out this last fall was where was the interest for Zane Flores? Flores and his Gretna (Neb.) team went on to win the Class A state title behind a great junior season from Flores. There were changes on the offensive staff for Nebraska, but still there hasn't been any additional interest.
"I haven't talked to Nebraska much lately," Flores said. "Coach Ruud stopped by my school a few weeks ago just to talk a little.
"Since then, though, I haven't had much contact. I have not talked with any of the new staff yet for the Huskers."
It's early in the staff transition for Nebraska as the new staff was named just weeks ago. Flores said that his recruiting coach was going to get his film to the new staff once they had settled in.
"I am interested in meeting the new staff. Coach Ruud said he would get my film to the new staff. This was before they were actually hired. I would be curious on what their thoughts are."
Flores is focused on working out right now, with his emphasis on improving his strength, passing and speed.
"Right now, I am lifting and throwing at Warren Academy," Flores said. "I will do seven on seven through Warren Academy, too.
"I really just want to improve my overall passing and overall strength this off-season. I definitely want to improve my speed as well. I will run track again in the spring. I do the 400-meter and long jump."
The Huskers, as well as other schools, have junior days coming up for the last two weekends in the month of January.
"I don't have any plans made yet for trips to take after the dead period is over."
Flores finished his junior year with a 70% completion percentage, going 232-for-331 on attempts. He threw for 26 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He added another 10 touchdowns on rushing attempts.