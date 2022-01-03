Gretna QB Zane Flores hoping to hear from the new Nebraska offensive staff

One of the emerging in-state recruiting topics as the season played out this last fall was where was the interest for Zane Flores ? Flores and his Gretna (Neb.) team went on to win the Class A state title behind a great junior season from Flores. There were changes on the offensive staff for Nebraska , but still there hasn't been any additional interest.

"I haven't talked to Nebraska much lately," Flores said. "Coach Ruud stopped by my school a few weeks ago just to talk a little.

"Since then, though, I haven't had much contact. I have not talked with any of the new staff yet for the Huskers."

It's early in the staff transition for Nebraska as the new staff was named just weeks ago. Flores said that his recruiting coach was going to get his film to the new staff once they had settled in.

"I am interested in meeting the new staff. Coach Ruud said he would get my film to the new staff. This was before they were actually hired. I would be curious on what their thoughts are."