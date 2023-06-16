The Nebraska Volleyball team locked down the future of its setter position with a commitment from one of the top-ranked 2025 prospects in Campbell Flynn.

Attending Mercy High School in the suburbs of Detroit, Flynn is the top-rated setter in the 2025 class and is the third straight No. 1 setter to commit to Nebraska, joining Kennedi Orr and Bergen Reilly who are currently on the Nebraska roster. Flynn is set to replace Orr after she graduates following the 2024 season while Reilly will be a junior entering 2025. According to PrepDig, Flynn is the No. 5-ranked overall prospect.

Standing a 6-foot-2, the lengthy Flynn is an enticing prospect as she brings plenty of size to the net. She was an all-around player for Mercy during her sophomore season as she led the team with 344 kills on a .348 clip while producing 666 assists, 105 aces, 295 digs and 35 total blocks in 108 sets played.

Flynn's club team, Legacy, is one of the more well known club programs around the country and one of its alumni include Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray, who was the No. 1 pin hitter in the 2023 class. They've won numerous tournaments and have been led by Flynn, who can make plays all over the court with her assists and big left arm for a kill.

