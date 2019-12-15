Nebraska hit the defensive daily double on Sunday as Niko Cooper became the second linebacker to commit to the Huskers on the day. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound outside linebacker out of Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. announced his commitment over social media hours after having taking his official visit to Lincoln. Cooper committed to NU over offers from Maryland, Akron, and several others. Cooper becomes the 18th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Cooper means for the Huskers.

1. The defensive front seven has been a point of emphasis for Nebraska down the stretch and the addition of Niko Cooper helps things significantly at the outside linebacker position which has arguably been the biggest position of need on that side of the football. With Cooper on board, that gives the Huskers three outside linebackers and they likely have room for at least one and likely two more in this class given their needs. 2. You have to tip your hat to the job Nebraska assistant coach Ryan Held has done in this recruiting class. Held was the lead recruiter for Cooper and was either the lead or heavily involved in recruiting at least eight other current commits. At least half of NU's current commit list can be traced back to Ryan Held. 3. Cooper is coming to Lincoln from the JUCO ranks, but isn't quite your typical JUCO recruit. He will graduate in May where he will be a 3-for-3 transfer as he redshirted his first year at Hutchinson C.C. The Huskers now have taken two JUCO recruits at the outside linebacker position in order to help address their lack of depth and experience there. However, they will get at least three years with both Cooper and Junior Aho who is a 4-for-3 transfer.



4. As I mentioned, Cooper and Aho are both JUCO prospects recruited to play OLB for the Huskers. However, I believe they will be asked to do two separate things for the Blackshirts. Cooper is 6-4, 225-pounds while Aho is 6-foot-3, 255-pounds. I believe Cooper will be utilized more as a edge rusher. 5. The first thing you notice about Cooper on film is that he's a long and lean athlete playing defensive end. At 6-4, 225-pounds, the Huskers down have too many players with that type of height and length at the OLB position. Cooper can rush the passer and shows some twitch in his get off. I believe he will be better suited to rush the QB off the edge in a two-point stance than he was as a defensive end at Hutchinson C.C. this past season. 6. Cooper will need to keep getting stronger at the point of attack, but he shows the ability to change direction and he runs well. With his frame and athleticism, he is a very intriguing prospect. Especially since he will have three full seasons to play at Nebraska and is coming from one of the better overall JUCO programs in the nation. 7. The bottom line is that coaches always have to be trying to recruit better players than what they already have on their roster at any given position in order to help increase overall talent and competitiveness on the roster. The addition of Cooper certainly does just that and I don't think NU is done adding other outside linebackers in this class either.

1 - Quarterback 2 - Running back 3 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 2 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 3 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 3- Defensive back 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

