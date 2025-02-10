Next-man-up mentality as Büyüktuncel's availability for Maryland uncertain

With seven regular season games remaining, five currently rate as Quad 1 games. Two of those Quad 1 games will be played inside PBA. All the opportunity Nebraska would want to strengthen its résumé for the Big Dance is right in front of the Huskers:

The No. 18 Maryland Terrapins are set to come to Lincoln for a Thursday night game that tips at 7:30 p.m. On Monday morning, Nebraska climbed two spots in the NET ratings, from 51 to 49. Maryland had a NET rating of 16, making the Terps a Quad 1 opponent. These two teams tangled on Jan. 19, but Kevin Willard's team handed Nebraska a 69-66 loss in College Park.

The win marks the fourth straight for a Husker crew that dropped six in a row to Big Ten foes in January. It also marks another Quad 1 win, the fifth of the season for Fred Hoiberg's crew. Those numbers will certainly bulk up the résumé for Selection Sunday.

Nebraska continued to stay hot and keep the good vibes going by beating Ohio State 79-71 inside a jam-packed Pinnacle Bank Arena on Super Bowl Sunday.

One important player in the rotation who Nebraska might miss for the Maryland game is Berke Büyüktuncel. With 46.2 seconds left in the game against Ohio State, Büyüktuncel went up to grab his sixth rebound of the afternoon and rolled his left ankle.

After the game, Hoiberg said "he twisted it pretty good" but wanted to wait until Monday's tests before he said more.

"We don't know exactly what it is yet," Hoiberg said. "We'll reevaluate him in the morning. But the early diagnosis is it's a pretty good sprain."

It was a bummer ending to what turned out to be a strong game from Büyüktuncel, the 6-foot-10 transfer forward from UCLA. He scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field while going 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 at the free-throw line.

The 15-point outing was Büyüktuncel's fifth double-figure scoring game of the season and the first since pouring in a career-high 16 points against Oregon State at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. Büyüktuncel also added three assists, which tied his career-high.

While Büyüktuncel, still just a second-year player, has had an up-and-down season, there have been many more ups lately as he's played more games and gotten comfortable in his role as Nebraska's primary stretch big.

Defense wasn't what Büyüktuncel was known for when he got to Nebraska, but there have been strides made on that end of the court. Defensively, he's flashed big-time effort plays that have helped his team win, though consistency in the effort department will be key.

Büyüktuncel is the team's top rebounder, averaging 5.9 per game, and leads everyone in blocks with 17.

Hoiberg loved what he saw from Büyüktuncel in the Ohio State win, which makes his injury sting a bit more.

"That was his best game in a Husker uniform," Hoiberg said. "He's been great defensively for us, phenomenal. And you look from an analytic standpoint, he's as important as anybody defensively. It was only a matter of time before he started hitting some shots, and I'm sick that he may be out here for a little bit because of the way that he shot the basketball... he's continuing to rebound, battle in the post."

While his 3-point percentage for the season, 32.3%, isn't where he'd want it, Büyüktuncel has made enough that defenses must respect him along the perimeter. He's made at least one 3 in 11 of the past 13 games.

When Büyüktuncel is a consistent threat from deep, his presence can drag opposing bigs from the paint, opening space for cutters to the hoop.

Büyüktuncel's teammates know how valuable he is when on the court.

"BK, just his ability to space the floor, and also his ability to rebound every game. Whether he gets double-digit rebounds or not, he's been all over the glass and he's physical," Brice Williams said after the win. "It's hard in this league when you're going against big, athletic, strong guys every night. But BK's toughness, like I said, his ability to stretch the floor, really helps us and takes us to a different element."

Büyüktuncel's injury comes at a bad time with Maryland coming to town. The Terps have one of the best frontcourt duos in not only the Big Ten, but the country in veteran Julian Reese and freshman Derik Queen.

Reese, now in his fourth year, stands 6-9, 252 pounds and is averaging 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He has 10 double-doubles on the season and racked up 24 points and 13 rebounds last week against Ohio State.

Queen, a 6-10, 246-pounder with skill, is averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He's coming off a win against Rutgers on Sunday where he scored 29 points (11-of-13 at the free-throw line) with 15 rebounds and five assists.

"Not great timing for us — we're playing the biggest front line in the league, with Queen and with Reese in this next one," Hoiberg said. "We may have to be ready to go a little big, with Andrew (Morgan) and with Braxton (Meah) out there."

Meah, a Washington transfer who has seen his minutes drastically decrease of late, will likely have a larger role against Maryland whether Büyüktuncel can play or not. The 7-1, 264-pounder scored five points with two rebounds in seven minutes off the bench against Ohio State.

Meah has struggled mightily from the free-throw line this season. Heading into the Ohio State game, he had made just three of 13 attempts from the foul line. But against the Buckeyes, he made all three of his attempts.

"Next-man-up mentality. But we all have to still band together," Williams said. "We didn't get this far doing it our own way, or putting it all on one person's back. It's all of us together. Braxton might have to step up. Anybody else, if their number's called, they're gonna have to step up and play and be physical and buy into our system and do what we do, and that's gonna be defend for 40 minutes, get the 50-50 balls and let our defense lead to offense."