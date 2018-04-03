Deontai Williams took a long and unusual road from Jacksonville, Fla., to Lincoln when he committed to Nebraska back in December.
But now that he’s finally settled in at his new home with the Huskers, the sky is the limit for the sophomore defensive back’s potential.
Prior to signing with NU as part of its 2018 class, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Williams had twice verbally committed to Florida, once committed to Georgia, and actually signed a letter of intent to Ohio back in 2015.
Academic issues prevented any of those opportunities from coming to fruition, however, and he ended up enrolling at Jones County (Miss.) Community College in 2016.
After redshirting his first year and then posting 26 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 10 games last season, Williams was a late addition for Nebraska under new head coach Scott Frost and staff.
Though he only recently arrived on campus, Williams has already emerged as a versatile weapon for a rebuilding Husker secondary.
“Deontai is one of those kids that can play multiple positions,” NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said. “Right now he is playing corner and safety. When we start nickel, we’ll put him at the nickel spot too.
“He can cover, come down and cover on number two; can go out wide and play some corner. He’s very physical. It’ll add a lot for us in the run game too.”
Williams, who has three years to play three seasons at Nebraska, has always prided himself on his physicality as a tackler.
“I am physical,” he told HuskerOnline.com following his commitment in December. “I love to hit. It's a great fit for me in the Nebraska defense."
Though the Huskers have only held a handful of padded practices, that trait has already become very apparent to Williams’ teammates.
"He’s a competitor," junior cornerback Lamar Jackson said. "He’s from Florida; they like to be physical. He’s going to be looking for the big hit and stuff like that, that’s how he’s coming. He's coming fast, one speed.
"I like him as a player and as a guy. I’m excited to play with him."
Williams had the benefit of enrolling early to participate in spring practices. Given that everyone else on the defense is essentially starting from scratch under the new staff’s scheme, Williams looks to have a wide-open window of opportunity to be an immediate impact player this season.
“No, not at all,” Fisher said when asked if he was worried about throwing too much information at Williams too early.
“We spend a lot of time in the film room. The thing about it is it’s not about throwing it at him because if I’m throwing it at him, I’m throwing it at the rest of them too. They are all under the defense at the same time. Nobody got the edge on nobody. Everybody is on the defense at the same time.”