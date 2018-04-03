Deontai Williams took a long and unusual road from Jacksonville, Fla., to Lincoln when he committed to Nebraska back in December.



But now that he’s finally settled in at his new home with the Huskers, the sky is the limit for the sophomore defensive back’s potential.

Prior to signing with NU as part of its 2018 class, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Williams had twice verbally committed to Florida, once committed to Georgia, and actually signed a letter of intent to Ohio back in 2015.

Academic issues prevented any of those opportunities from coming to fruition, however, and he ended up enrolling at Jones County (Miss.) Community College in 2016.

After redshirting his first year and then posting 26 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 10 games last season, Williams was a late addition for Nebraska under new head coach Scott Frost and staff.

Though he only recently arrived on campus, Williams has already emerged as a versatile weapon for a rebuilding Husker secondary.

“Deontai is one of those kids that can play multiple positions,” NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said. “Right now he is playing corner and safety. When we start nickel, we’ll put him at the nickel spot too.

“He can cover, come down and cover on number two; can go out wide and play some corner. He’s very physical. It’ll add a lot for us in the run game too.”