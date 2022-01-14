New Nebraska assistant coach stops by to see Malachi Coleman

Ahead of the upcoming junior days the Nebraska staff was on the road checking out some of the area's top talent. There were some new offers and there was some checking in on some existing ones. Malachi Coleman from Lincoln (Neb.) East had a chance to meet the new wide receivers coach at Nebraska today.

Nebraska led out with their ace recruiter to come by and see talented, three-star athlete Coleman. The new assistant coach made no bones about wanting Coleman to play offense for him. It's undeniable that Coleman is still growing into his frame however.

"Coach Mickey Joseph was at the school to see me today," Coleman said. "He told me that personally he wants me on offense as a wide receiver. Nebraska is waiting to see how I can fill out because I could get pretty big."

There was an opportunity to talk and Coleman said that it clicked immediately with the new position coach. Coleman had heard a lot about coach Joseph ahead of meeting him today and he was happy all o the positive things he was told were accurate.

"Personally, it was an instant connection for me with coach Joseph. I have heard a lot about him and to meet him and see everything that I was told was true was amazing."