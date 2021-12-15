New Jersey OL Jenkins chooses Nebraska on signing day

Nebraska gets late and necessary help on the interior of their offensive line in the 2022 class with the addition of Justin Jenkins from Irvington (N.J.). Jenkins chose Nebraska over 15 offers just a day after the Huskers learned that their starting center will make himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

Justin Jenkins from Irvington (N.J.) joins the 2022 recruiting class for Nebraska on signing day. The 6-foot-1 and 285-pound interior lineman will likely be looked at to play both guard and center for the Huskers on the offensive line.

Jenkins just returned from his official visit to Lincoln last weekend. To that point it was believed that his leaders were Duke, Kentucky, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia. He also claimed offers from Alabama, Texas A&M and Penn State among others.