HuskerOnline - New Jersey ILB Gbayor chooses the Huskers

Nebraska's recruiting class for 2021 just keeps on rolling. The Huskers have picked up five commitments in the last three weeks. The most recent of these commits is linebacker Mikai Gbayor, from Irvington (N.J.), who committed to the Huskers live over social media.

"Nebraska showed me the most love out of all of the schools," Gbayor said. "It meant so much to me. They showed me what kind of family they have there."

The three-star linebacker clarified where Nebraska sees him fitting in on their defense. He also said that it was a duo of Nebraska coaches that recruited him and made him feel like Lincoln was the best place for him.

"Nebraska sees me playing inside linebacker. Both coach Barrett Ruud and coach Mike Dawson recruited me. I felt like they were going to take care of me at school and work to get me on the field."

Gbayor recently took a visit to Nebraska and he says it was one of the biggest factors about him choosing Nebraska. He liked how the campus and the downtown area blended together and can't wait to see it on a game day weekend.

"I enjoyed everything about the visit to Nebraska," Gbayor said. "The campus was good. The city was good. Everything was good for me."

Irvington kicks off the season the first weekend in October. Gbayor says that the original plan was to wait until the later signing day, but now he has an interest in graduating in December.

"I am planning on signing in February, but I was going to look into enrolling early."