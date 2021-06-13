New Jersey CB Avery Powell on the brink of committing to Nebraska

Class of 2020 linebacker Cody Simon ended up choosing Ohio State over Nebraska, but his visit to Lincoln obviously made a lasting impression on him. Simon put in a good word for the Huskers with fellow Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter's Prep player Avery Powell before he took his official trip to NU this weekend, and Powell may become a Cornhusker after his experience in Nebraska.

"Ever since Nebraska offered me, I just kind of fell in love with the place," Powell stated. "Cody Simon told me all about the program, so I took that into consideration. I built a good relationship with the coaches, especially Coach (Travis) Fischer, Coach (Scott) Frost, and Coach (Erik) Chinander.

"So, I always liked them and my head coach likes them. It's a great program at a high level."

Powell's mother and high school coach accompanied him to Lincoln. Myles Farmer was his player host for the weekend.

"Myles was mad-cool!" Powell said. "Actually, I also hung around with Markeith Williams. He's a cool dude and a highly-recruited safety.

"We went bowling. We went walking around and driving around and stuff. They took us around to show us the town. I really liked how close everything was, and Lincoln was a lot bigger than I thought. There were a lot more people and apartments and stuff. It wasn't just like a farm."

The requisite tour of the facilities also stood out to Powell.

"Yeah, we went through all the facilities and they were nice. The new facilities look crazy! Coach Frost says they're going to be the best in the country, so I believe it. It looks crazy! My mom loved it! She likes the environment and everything."