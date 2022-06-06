Ashley Williams Jr.’s eyes have been opened to what Nebraska could provide to him coming off of his first-ever trip to Lincoln, which was his first official visit of the summer.

Just about every college football recruitment comes down to comfort and relationships (CAR) as the most crucial factor in a player’s decision.

Generally speaking, right behind CAR is a development pathway to the NFL: getting the most out of the 3-5 years while in college and finding the most efficient route to becoming a pro and providing generational wealth for the player and his family.

Williams, a three-star weakside defensive end in the Class of 2023, finally got to see firsthand the innovations at Nebraska that would help get him to that level.