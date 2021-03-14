HuskerOnline - Nebrsaka drops game 3 to Ohio State 6-4

Husker baseball (5-2) had their five game winning streak snapped by Ohio State (5-3) with a 6-4 loss in their third game of the weekend.

Shay Schanaman was the starter for the matchup, and he didn't have his best stuff. The junior had a great first outing against Purdue where he pitched six innings and gave up no runs, but in this outing he gave up eight hits for four runs in the 4.1 innings he pitched.

NU saw five relievers in this one, and most had a solid outing. Tyler Martin was the first reliever, coming in during the fifth inning. The junior pitched for .2 innings and didn't give up any hits, but his day was short lived. Next up to the mound was Jaxon Hallmark who made another appearance from the rubber. Hallmark pitched for one full inning and struck out one while giving up no hits. Trey Kissack took the mound next and found some success pitching for 1.1 innings with no hits allowed.

Braxton Bragg came in during the seventh inning and struggled to get going. The sophomore pitched just two-thirds of an inning and gave up one hit but allowed two runs and that gave the Buckeyes the lead they needed to win this one.

On the other side, the Big Red offense couldn't get things moving with a combined six hits for four runs. Only Leighton Banjoff had more than one hit. The Huskers struck out 10 times in total, which proved to make it hard to string things together for more runs.