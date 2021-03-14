HuskerOnline - Nebrsaka drops game 3 to Ohio State 6-4

Nebrsaka drops game 3 to Ohio State 6-4
Husker baseball (5-2) had their five game winning streak snapped by Ohio State (5-3) with a 6-4 loss in their third game of the weekend.
Shay Schanaman was the starter for the matchup, and he didn't have his best stuff. The junior had a great first outing against Purdue where he pitched six innings and gave up no runs, but in this outing he gave up eight hits for four runs in the 4.1 innings he pitched.
NU saw five relievers in this one, and most had a solid outing. Tyler Martin was the first reliever, coming in during the fifth inning. The junior pitched for .2 innings and didn't give up any hits, but his day was short lived. Next up to the mound was Jaxon Hallmark who made another appearance from the rubber. Hallmark pitched for one full inning and struck out one while giving up no hits. Trey Kissack took the mound next and found some success pitching for 1.1 innings with no hits allowed.
Braxton Bragg came in during the seventh inning and struggled to get going. The sophomore pitched just two-thirds of an inning and gave up one hit but allowed two runs and that gave the Buckeyes the lead they needed to win this one.
On the other side, the Big Red offense couldn't get things moving with a combined six hits for four runs. Only Leighton Banjoff had more than one hit. The Huskers struck out 10 times in total, which proved to make it hard to string things together for more runs.
Huskers take the early lead. pic.twitter.com/hGuPi6V5eN— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) March 14, 2021
Bats not rolling
This season when the Huskers have been their best, it has been when their offense was hitting well. Against Ohio State that was not the case for most of the game.
It looked like they might be able to get things rolling after Nebraska scored two runs in the first inning, but following that, 16 straight batters were retired. Four of the hits in the game for NU came in the first inning and the other two were in the seventh.
The offense was able to string hits together for runs, but getting those rallies started proved to be the problem in this game.
Struggles on the mound
Shay Schanaman could not find his groove in this matchup quite like he did in his previous start. The junior hung three zeros on the board in the first three innings, but following that he gave up a two-run shot in the fourth and fifth innings before being taken off of the mound.
The first couple of relievers did what they needed to do by putting some zeros on the board, but Braxton Bragg wasn't able to do the same. While Bragg was on the mound, he also gave up a two-run homer that put the Buckeyes back in the lead.
A couple of huge hits scored all six Ohio State runs and made the difference in this game.
What's next
Following this game, Nebraska plays in the second game of the Sunday double-header against Iowa. That game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m.
The game can be streamed on BTN+ and heard on Husker Sports Network.