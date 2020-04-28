As Nebraska continues to finish out its 2020-21 roster, the Huskers added another somewhat unexpected piece to its roster.

University of Indianapolis transfer forward Trevor Lakes, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound junior, gave his commitment to Fred Hoiberg and Co. on Tuesday.

Lakes, a native of Lebanon, Ind., led the Division II Greyhounds in scoring at 15.7 points per game last season to go along with a team-high 6.2 rebounds.

More importantly, he shot 39.8 percent from 3-point range, hitting 101 of a whopping 254 attempts from behind the arc.

During his three seasons at UIndy, Lakes was a career 41-percent 3-point shooter with 577 total attempts.

“Shooting is my big thing. That’s what I’m known for,” Lakes told HuskerOnline.com last week. “But my competitiveness is really the word I use to describe me when I’m out there. I’ll do whatever it takes to win. I feel like I bring a good IQ to the game.

“Obviously I’m not as quick or athletic as some guys at a Big Ten school like Nebraska, but I feel like I have an IQ that still allows me to be effective.”

Lakes will have to sit out this season per current NCAA transfer rules and would have one remaining year of eligibility for the 2021-22 season.

He chose Nebraska over a slew of DI offers after entering the transfer portal, including the likes of Illinois, Xavier, and Wichita State.

With his addition, the Huskers have one remaining scholarship available for the 2020-21 season.