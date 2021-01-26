Warner and Farniok join back-up quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who also entered the portal on Tuesday. All three players later made statements on Twitter acknowledging their decision to transfer on Tuesday.

HuskerOnline has confirmed both junior wide receiver Kade Warner and sophomore offensive lineman Will Farniok have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

With spring semester classes and winter conditioning beginning this week, the roster movement news continues for Nebraska.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Warner came to NU as a walk-on in 2017 and was put on scholarship in 2020, along with begin voted an offensive captain this past season.

However, Warner saw his playing time drop extensively in 2020, as he went from being a starter for four games to seeing just 12 total snaps of action at receiver over NU's final three games.

In Week 7 and Week 9 wins at Purdue and Rutgers, Warner did not take a single snap at wide receiver according to PFF. The Minnesota game was the only time he saw a snap at wide-out over the final three weeks of the 2020 season.

Over his career, Warner saw 24 games of action from 2018 to 2020, finishing with 30 catches for 236 yards.

In 2020, PFF credited Warner with five catches on nine total targets, including a drop vs. Ohio State and a drop vs. Penn State.

Meanwhile, Farniok leaves the program after serving as a back-up center the last two seasons behind Cameron Jurgens. Over his career, Farniok saw a total of 56 snaps of action at center in four games over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Farniok's older brother Matt also left the program in 2020 after five years and officially declared for the 2021 NFL draft.

With the loss now of both Warner and Matt Farniok, junior quarterback Adrian Martinez is the only returning captain from the Huskers 2020 team. Defensive captain DiCaprio Bootle also declared for the NFL draft, while Collin Miller medically retired after the 2020 season.