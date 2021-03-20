HuskerOnline - Nebraska wins thriller against Iowa 10-8

After leading by seven, then having that lead cut to just one, the Nebraska baseball (6-4) team came out on top over Iowa (4-6) in a 10-8 thriller.

Chance Hroch started this one and kept the Hawkeyes scoreless through the first two innings. Following that, the Husker offense stepped up in the top of the third getting the first three batters on base. With the bases loaded, Cam Chick stepped up to the plate and sent one straight over the center field wall for a grand slam. Max Anderson followed that up with a solo shot to extend the Big Red lead to five. After a walk, Jack Steil also went yard and scored two more runs for NU and that concluded a huge seven-run inning.

Hroch finished the third inning out by giving up just one hit and then retiring the side. A solo home run in the fourth inning from Iowa made the lead just six, but Nebraska brought it back to seven in the top of the fifth.

The bottom of the fifth inning looked nervy for the Huskers when the leadoff batter hit a solo home run, followed by a double and a triple to start what seemed like a comeback. A couple more Hawkeye hits brought the score back to 8-7 with the bases loaded, but Braxton Bragg came in to relieve Hroch and struck out two, getting the Big Red out of a jam.

NU went on to make the lead 10-7 in the top of the sixth with another Cam Chick home run. Iowa got one back in the bottom of the seventh when Jake Bunz came in to relieve for Bragg. Nebraska was able to close the game out with Spencer Schwellenbach who allowed just one hit in his 1.2 innings pitched.