HuskerOnline - Nebraska wins home opener over Minnesota 6-1

Nebraska wins home opener over Minnesota 6-1
Feels good to be home.#GBR | #BoltEra⚡️ pic.twitter.com/M26hKIs8RF— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) March 26, 2021
The Nebraska baseball (8-4) team won their first game back at Haymarket Park in over a year with a 6-1 victory over Minnesota (3-9). With fans back in the stadium, the Huskers gave them something to cheer about with 11 hits and six runs.
Cade Povich was the starter in this game and he came out with some energy, striking out 10 batters in the seven innings he pitched. The junior gave up just four hits in his outing and never allowed more than one base runner. In to relieve Povich was Braxton Bragg who started off slow, giving up three base hits for a run in his first inning, but he closed the game in the ninth with two strikeouts and no hits.
The Big Red bats started off strong as well with Jaxon Hallmark stepping up to the plate in the first inning and sending one over the left field wall for a solo home run. In the third inning, a base hit from Joe Acker followed up by a double from Spencer Schwellenbach doubled the NU lead to 2-0.
To start the sixth inning, the first two Huskers got on board, and Mojo Hagge roped one to left field to score one for Nebraska. Griffin Everitt had a base hit in the next at-bat and drove in another run, and an error on a throw to second scored a third of the inning. Everitt got himself another RBI in the eighth inning and put the Big Red up 6-1.
Povich dominance
Cade Povich was huge for NU in this one with 10 strikeouts in seven innings pitched. The junior allowed just four hits and never had more than one baserunner at a time. It was a strong start, and when Nebraska started putting runs on the board, Povich got even better. In the top of the third inning, with a slim 1-0 lead, Povich struck out all three Golden Gophers in the inning.
To follow that up, the Huskers put another run on the board and Povich struck out the side once more in the top of the fourth. Not only was he striking out batters, but he was able to go seven innings which allowed the Big Red to only need one reliever. With three games left in the series, they couldn't have asked for much more from a starter.
Aggressive offense
NU was able to snag a couple of runs early, but a big sixth inning with aggressive base running broke the game open.
With the first two batters getting on base, a sacrifice bunt got them both in scoring position. A base hit from Mojo Hagge then scored one, and another single from Griffin Everitt scored one more and left runners on first and second. The aggressive base running came up big for Nebraska when both runners attempted to steal, and the throw to second was wild. This allowed Hagge to round third and make it home to score another Husker run.
What's next
The Big Red will play a doubleheader tomorrow with the first game starting at 12:00 p.m. The first game is only seven innings, and the second game will be nine innings. The series will close out on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.
All three games can be streamed on BTN+ and heard on Husker Sports Network.