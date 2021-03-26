HuskerOnline - Nebraska wins home opener over Minnesota 6-1

The Nebraska baseball (8-4) team won their first game back at Haymarket Park in over a year with a 6-1 victory over Minnesota (3-9). With fans back in the stadium, the Huskers gave them something to cheer about with 11 hits and six runs.

Cade Povich was the starter in this game and he came out with some energy, striking out 10 batters in the seven innings he pitched. The junior gave up just four hits in his outing and never allowed more than one base runner. In to relieve Povich was Braxton Bragg who started off slow, giving up three base hits for a run in his first inning, but he closed the game in the ninth with two strikeouts and no hits.

The Big Red bats started off strong as well with Jaxon Hallmark stepping up to the plate in the first inning and sending one over the left field wall for a solo home run. In the third inning, a base hit from Joe Acker followed up by a double from Spencer Schwellenbach doubled the NU lead to 2-0.

To start the sixth inning, the first two Huskers got on board, and Mojo Hagge roped one to left field to score one for Nebraska. Griffin Everitt had a base hit in the next at-bat and drove in another run, and an error on a throw to second scored a third of the inning. Everitt got himself another RBI in the eighth inning and put the Big Red up 6-1.