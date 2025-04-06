Nebraska wins Crown championship over UCF

Nebraska forward Juwan Gary. (Photo credit: Nebraska Athletics)

Four games. Seven days. One crown. A championship crown. The Nebraska men's basketball program beat the UCF Knights 77-66 on Sunday to win the inaugural College Basketball Crown inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. "We didn't get the goal we wanted with playing in the NCAA Tournament, but we made the most of it and came out here focused and stayed together as a group and played some pretty darn good basketball," Fred Hoiberg said in the postgame press conference. "Hopefully this will give us some momentum heading into next season. And I think the experience of playing in a postseason event like this will help everybody that will be back on our roster next year."

It was a game that featured Husker basketball history. Brice Williams, NU's first-team All-Big Ten and all-everything player, broke James Palmer Jr.'s single-season scoring record (708) and ends his NU career with 713. Williams entered the game 17 points shy of breaking the record and did so with a 21-point effort against the Knights. Williams was one of three Huskers who scored at least 20 points. Connor Essegian poured in 21 points — 14 in the second half — while Juwan Gary was his usual junkyard dawg self with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Nebraska shot 48% from the field and 43% from 3-point range (9-of-21). NU's defense limited UCF to 40% from the field and 24% from 3 (7-of-29). It's the first postseason title for Nebraska men's basketball since the 1996 NIT.

While it's not the Big Dance, winning this tournament was still huge for the program, said NU assistant Ernie Zeigler. "When you think back to the ups and downs of the season and what could have been in terms of being in the NCAA Tournament, but to finish this thing off, and these kids staying together throughout that, because they could have very easily said, hey, no mas, after we lost that last regular-season game to Iowa," Zeigler told Huskers Radio Network as the confetti fell. "So that's a testament to our guys. Obviously a huge testament to coach Hoiberg. ...To see the fortitude of our guys, the focus that they had in preparing for each and every opponent, and to be out here now, looking down here and seeing guys cut those nets down, it's just a huge, huge deal." NU looked like it was going to run away in the early parts of the game and even pushed its lead to 12 points, 23-11, with 10:21 left before halftime. There was a 14-2 NU run in there that included back-to-back 3s plus a jumper from Williams as well as a triple from Essegian. But UCF fought back and was doing it without its best player in Darius Johnson, who was slowed with a hamstring injury and played just 11 minutes. Instead, it was 6-3 guard Jordan Ivy-Curry who came off the bench to match Williams' first-half output with 15 points. UCF ended the half strong and scored seven straight points to turn a 33-26 deficit into a 33-all ballgame. NU didn't make a field goal in the final five minutes. The offensive struggles continued to start the second half. At one point, NU missed 14 consecutive shots from the field, and UCF scored 16 straight points to grab a 14-point edge, 49-35, with 15 minutes remaining. But then the Huskers woke up.

Nebraska guard Brice Williams. (Photo credit: Nebraska Athletics)