HuskerOnline - Nebraska wins a thriller over Rutgers in extra innings to take both games

The Nebraska baseball team (23-11) secured both games against Rutgers (17-17) after winning game two 7-6 in 13 innings. With a win in this game, the Huskers took three of four in the pod series, their only loss coming on Sunday to Indiana.

NU started this game at the plate, and in the top of the first, Jaxon Hallmark hit a grounder to third but a throwing error had him safe at first. Following that, a pop up to right field fell for a double after no RU outfielders claimed it. With the offense catching a break, they took an advantage and put together seven hits, including a two-run home run from Luke Roskam. After mistakes that could have ended the inning early, the Big Red led 6-0.

Kyle Perry took the mound to start for Nebraska and this was his first start since having Tommy John surgery. The junior gave up two runs on three hits in his one inning pitched and made way in the second inning for Caleb Feekin. With the Husker offense cooling off, Feekin gave up a leadoff home run which made the score 6-3, but following that hit, he retired the side.

For NU, the game was turning into one where they were going to utilize the bullpen, and Emmett Olson took the mound to start the third inning. The true freshman retired six straight batters in the third and fourth innings, then started the fifth. After walking one and giving up a single, Olson finished his day with just one hit allowed in 2 1/3 innings pitched. Cam Wynne was on the mound with one out in the fifth inning, and he forced a double play to get out of the inning.

The seventh inning is when Wynne and the Big Red started to get into trouble. After scoring six in the first inning, the offense had five hits but no runs since then. On the defensive side, Wynne hit a batter and his day was over. Max Schreiber took over and thought he had picked off the baserunner, but it was ruled as obstruction on Roskam who had his foot in front of first. After that moment, Schreiber walked a batter and Jake Bunz took the mound. The junior got the second out and then gave up a three-run home run to tie the game.

In the eighth inning, still tied at six, Spencer Schwellenbach came in to close for Nebraska and he retired the side. The ninth inning saw Rutgers load the bases with one out, and the junior struck one out and got a ground ball to force the game into extra innings.

After a couple of chances to score for both teams, it was the top of the 12th inning when Jaxon Hallmark tried to stretch his luck and make it home from second on a base hit. The throw home was in time, and he was out to end the top half of the inning. In the bottom half of the same inning, the Scarlet Knights tried the same thing, but this time from first base and a relay throw from Spencer Schwellenbach got the Huskers out of the inning.

The 13th inning finally saw a team break the deadlock and NU scored after Brice Matthews singled and stole second, then was driven in on a base hit from Griffin Everitt. Koty Frank was on the mound in the bottom of the 13th and he did his job with a strikeout and two pop flys to give the Big Red their third win of the weekend.