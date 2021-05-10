 HuskerOnline - Nebraska wins a thriller over Rutgers in extra innings to take both games
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 15:04:09 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Nebraska wins a thriller over Rutgers in extra innings to take both games

Blake Aerni • HuskerOnline
Staff
@BlakeAerni
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HUklGRiBDT01FUyBVUCBDTFVUQ0guPGJyPjxicj5MRVQmIzM5O1Mg R08gQk9ZUy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Z6T3NpT1A5N3UiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Gek9zaU9QOTd1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5lYnJh c2thIEJhc2ViYWxsIChASHVza2VyX0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1c2tlcl9CYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MTgz MDUxODA1MjcwODM1ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTAsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Nebraska baseball team (23-11) secured both games against Rutgers (17-17) after winning game two 7-6 in 13 innings. With a win in this game, the Huskers took three of four in the pod series, their only loss coming on Sunday to Indiana.

NU started this game at the plate, and in the top of the first, Jaxon Hallmark hit a grounder to third but a throwing error had him safe at first. Following that, a pop up to right field fell for a double after no RU outfielders claimed it. With the offense catching a break, they took an advantage and put together seven hits, including a two-run home run from Luke Roskam. After mistakes that could have ended the inning early, the Big Red led 6-0.

Kyle Perry took the mound to start for Nebraska and this was his first start since having Tommy John surgery. The junior gave up two runs on three hits in his one inning pitched and made way in the second inning for Caleb Feekin. With the Husker offense cooling off, Feekin gave up a leadoff home run which made the score 6-3, but following that hit, he retired the side.

For NU, the game was turning into one where they were going to utilize the bullpen, and Emmett Olson took the mound to start the third inning. The true freshman retired six straight batters in the third and fourth innings, then started the fifth. After walking one and giving up a single, Olson finished his day with just one hit allowed in 2 1/3 innings pitched. Cam Wynne was on the mound with one out in the fifth inning, and he forced a double play to get out of the inning.

The seventh inning is when Wynne and the Big Red started to get into trouble. After scoring six in the first inning, the offense had five hits but no runs since then. On the defensive side, Wynne hit a batter and his day was over. Max Schreiber took over and thought he had picked off the baserunner, but it was ruled as obstruction on Roskam who had his foot in front of first. After that moment, Schreiber walked a batter and Jake Bunz took the mound. The junior got the second out and then gave up a three-run home run to tie the game.

In the eighth inning, still tied at six, Spencer Schwellenbach came in to close for Nebraska and he retired the side. The ninth inning saw Rutgers load the bases with one out, and the junior struck one out and got a ground ball to force the game into extra innings.

After a couple of chances to score for both teams, it was the top of the 12th inning when Jaxon Hallmark tried to stretch his luck and make it home from second on a base hit. The throw home was in time, and he was out to end the top half of the inning. In the bottom half of the same inning, the Scarlet Knights tried the same thing, but this time from first base and a relay throw from Spencer Schwellenbach got the Huskers out of the inning.

The 13th inning finally saw a team break the deadlock and NU scored after Brice Matthews singled and stole second, then was driven in on a base hit from Griffin Everitt. Koty Frank was on the mound in the bottom of the 13th and he did his job with a strikeout and two pop flys to give the Big Red their third win of the weekend.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BUkUgWU9VIEtJRERJTkcgTUU/Pzxicj48YnI+TU9SRSBGUkVFIEJB U0VCQUxMLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSlRHN2hhWlFMZyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pURzdoYVpRTGc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmVicmFz a2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBIdXNrZXJfQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVza2VyX0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xMzkxODI4 NDg0OTYwMzYyNDk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMCwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
"We just found a way to win. There was a lot of things that we would like to do better."
— Head coach Will Bolt

Defense kept them alive

In a game where Nebraska only scored in the first and 13th innings, the defense needed to be strong. Although the 6-0 lead did slip, the Husker defense bent but didn't break holding the Scarlet Knights to just six.

In the ninth inning, after giving up two base hits and walking a batter, Spencer Schwellenbach got out of a bases loaded jam with just one out. On top of that, in the 11th inning, the junior gave up a leadoff double and the runner stole third, but he left him stranded as well.

Pitching wasn't the only strong suit for the defense as they saw a clutch play from Schwellenbach once again, but this time a relay throw home to gun down a RU base runner trying to score.

After all of the big defensive moments, the offense put a run on the board and Koty Frank went three up, three down to put away the Scarlet Knights.

Offense came through

Although there were 11 innings in this game that the NU offense didn't score, they did come through in the end. A strong start where Roskam, Matthews, Schwellenbach and Foster all got RBIs put Rutgers in a hole early. While the defense took over, the 13th inning is when the bats came through. Brice Matthews hit a single with one out and then stole second. With the freshman in scoring position, Griffin Everitt drove a ball to right field to bring home the long awaited run. After a scoring drought, the Big Red offense still found a way to win this game.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iY3MiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj52IG5pY2UsIGJyaWNlLiDwn5iOIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9PZ2NqeU54Z3FNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2djanlOeGdxTTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOZWJyYXNrYSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQEh1c2tlcl9CYXNlYmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdXNrZXJfQmFzZWJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTE3NzU5MDg2NDY2NDE2Njk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

What's next

Nebraska will head home this next weekend to face off against Northwestern in a three-game series. The first game is on Friday at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Saturday game at 2:00 p.m. and a Sunday game at noon.

All three games can be streamed on BTN+ and heard on Husker Sports Network. Saturday's game will also be on NET Nebraska.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9uZWJyYXNrYS13aW5zLWEtdGhyaWxsZXItb3Zlci1ydXRnZXJz LWluLWV4dHJhLWlubmluZ3MtdG8tdGFrZS1ib3RoLWdhbWVzIgogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5l YnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbmVicmFza2Etd2lucy1hLXRo cmlsbGVyLW92ZXItcnV0Z2Vycy1pbi1leHRyYS1pbm5pbmdzLXRvLXRha2Ut Ym90aC1nYW1lcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTIxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==