The Big Ten Conference announced on Sunday it's Week 9 match-ups. Nebraska (2-5) learned they will be traveling to Rutgers (3-5) for a Friday game that will kick off at 3 pm CST on the Big Ten Network.

It will NU's fifth road game of the year, and the third time in four weeks they will have been sent on the road. This will be Rutger's fifth home game, as they've played on the road four times in 2020.

The Huskers are the only Big Ten team in 2020 that will play five road games.