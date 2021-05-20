Nebraska will open 2022 with Northwestern in Ireland

The Nebraska football team will get another chance to open a football season in Ireland.

NU announced on Thursday they will kick off the 2022 season in Dublin vs. Northwestern on Aug. 27.

“We are excited to reschedule the trip to Ireland for our football program,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement. “The young men in our program have been looking forward to this trip and we are happy to provide them this memorable experience. I know our great Husker fan base will be excited as well and the opportunity to travel to Ireland to see their team compete on an international stage will truly be special.

“I also want to thank Irish American Events for being a great partner throughout this process the past couple years. We were pleased Northwestern was willing to move a home game to Ireland and look forward to a great season opener in Ireland in 2022.”

This originally was supposed to be a game in 2021 vs. Illinois, but the pandemic kept the match-up in the states.

In 2022, Northwestern will give up their home game on Oct. 8 to take part in the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Week Zero.

"The trip to Ireland provides great exposure for the Nebraska football program and a unique experience for our players and Husker fans,” Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost said in a statement. “Our primary focus for the trip will be to play a football game against an outstanding opponent in Northwestern. At the same time, this will be great cultural opportunity for our young men to visit a part of the world that most of them have not seen.”

NU will then play three straight home games vs. North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17), before traveling to Rutgers on Sept. 24.

The new 2022 schedule has open dates on Oct. 8 and Oct. 29.