Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure drafted by the Green Bay Packers

Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 258th overall pick in the 7th round on Saturday.

Toure is the first Husker wide receiver to be drafted since 2015 when Kenny Bell was drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round.

During Nebraska's Pro Day, Toure ran a 4.48 40-yard dash and a 1.64 10-yard dash. He measured in at 6-foot-0, 191-pounds.

Toure spent one season at Nebraska after playing three for Montana at the FCS level. He was a three-time FCS All-American and set three single-game records for Montana and one FCS Playoff record for receiving yards in a game with 303 yards against Southeast Louisiana.

He was named Nebraska's Receiver of the Year for leading the team with 46 receptions for 898 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Toure posted the second-highest yards-per-catch average in Nebraska history (19.5) of players with at least 40 catches in a season.

In 2021, Toure led the Big Ten with 19.5 average yards per catch and was No. 14 in FCS football in yards per reception. His 74.8 average yards per game was eighth in the conference.