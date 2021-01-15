Nebraska wide receiver Levi Falck is coming back for a second season in 2021.

The South Dakota grad-transfer confirmed to HuskerOnline on Friday morning he plans to return to NU for a sixth season of college football, after playing at USD from 2016 to 2019.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound Falck was a steady role player in NU's offense in 2020, finishing with 13 catches for 122 yards and one touchdown.

His best game of the season came in the Huskers win at Purdue, where he finished with five catches for 39 yards.

Falck played in all eight games for the Big Red in 2020, making four starts.

He was second in overall snaps played for wide receivers with 322, only behind Wan'Dale Robinson who saw 464 snaps this past season. Kade Warner was third with 162 snaps, while Oliver Martin was fourth with 159 snaps in 2020 according to PFF.

Falck came to Nebraska as a grad-transfer walk-on. It's unknown at this point if he'll be put on scholarship for his final season in 2021.