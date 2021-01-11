In 18 games over 2019 and 2020, the former Rivals100 recruit put up 580 yards rushing and 914 yards receiving for NU scoring seven touchdowns.

Nebraska’s offense suffered a big blow on Monday. Arguably the best offensive recruit Scott Frost has brought to Lincoln has made his intentions known he plans to leave.

This past season Robinson hauled in 51 passes for 461 yards and one touchdown, while the rest of the Huskers wide receivers combined had just 44 catches for 431 yards. 64 of NU's overall 217 passes in 2020 were targetted to Robinson. Out of the backfield, he had 46 carries for 239 yards, with a season-high 60 yards on 16 carries vs. Penn State.

The only thing missing for Robinson in 2020 was the home run play, as his long catch was 38 yards at Rutgers and his long run 47 yards vs. Minnesota.

He also did not score his first touchdown of the season until NU’s season finale at Rutgers on Dec. 18.

The departure of Robinson is a major blow to the wide receiver room going forward, as his production will be difficult to replace.

With the loss of Robinson and potentially running back Dedrick Mills to the NFL, the Husker offense is going to have to find a completely new group of skill players to build things around in 2021 at both the receiver and running back positions.

Players like freshmen Zavier Betts, Alante Brown, Iowa transfer Oliver Martin and junior college transfer Omar Manning are all guys that will be looked to going forward to replace the loss of Robinson. NU also brings in three more receivers in their class of 2021, and there's a good possibility they will search the transfer portal for another veteran wide-out as well.

Robinson becomes the fourth NU player to put their name in the transfer portal since the 2020 season ended, joining offensive lineman Boe Wilson (now at Western Kentucky), defensive lineman Keem Green and offensive lineman Matthew Anderson.