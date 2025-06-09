Nebraska basketball announces new faces to staff, including Charlie Hoiberg

On Monday the Nebraska men's basketball program announced a promotion on head coach Fred Hoiberg's staff as well as two new additions, one of which is Hoiberg's son, Charlie.

Charlie, the twin brother of current Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg, will be a graduate manager with the team for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. Charlie played basketball at Lincoln (Neb.) Pius X with Sam and attended TCU.

According to a press release from Nebraska Athletics, Charlie served as a student manager at TCU under head coach Jamie Dixon for the past two years. In that role, he assisted the coaching staff with practice planning, game preparations, and film breakdown while also helping coordinate practice and game setup for the basketball program, as the Horned Frogs reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Charlie also served an internship with the Husker basketball program in the summer of 2024. He was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of TCU in May, earning his degree in communication studies. He will pursue a degree in educational administration/higher education at Nebraska.

Charlie’s older brother, Jack, currently works for the San Antonio Spurs organization.

Braden Grant was also announced as a new graduate manager. Grant, a native of Beavercreek, Ohio, spent the past four years playing college basketball at two different programs. He spent the last two seasons at Wright State, where he played in seven games. Prior to Wright State, Grant played two seasons and appeared in 11 games for Cedarville, a Division II program in Ohio.

Grant will pursue his master’s degree in applied sciences at UNL. His father, Bob, was a longtime college administrator who served as Athletic Director at Wright State for 16 years.

Rounding out the announcement was Justin Moore being promoted to coordinator of analytics after spending the past two seasons in the program as a grad manager.

According to the team website, Moore's new role will include assisting in the advanced scouting of opponents, including player and play summaries, creating and maintaining team playbooks, serving as the main contact for the NOAH shooting system and charting analytics in game.

Moore will also work with newly-appointed General Manager Luca Virgilio in analyzing prospects, both at the high school level and in the transfer portal.

As a grad manager, Moore assisted the coaching staff with breaking down video, helping with practice, coordinating individual workouts, overseeing the student manager staff, assisting with on-campus visits and other day-to-day operations within the basketball program.

Nebraska's coaching staff saw a shake-up following the 2024-25 regular season with assistant Adam Howard leaving Nebraska for Will Wade's first staff at North Carolina State.

Fred Hoiberg replaced Howard with Pat Monaghan, who comes to Nebraska from Wyoming, where he was an assistant under head coach Sundance Wicks.

Monaghan joins returning assistant coaches in Nate Loenser and Ernie Zeigler, as well as recruiting coordinator Padyn Borders, who helped as an on-court coach during the Huskers' run to the College Basketball Crown championship in Las Vegas in April.