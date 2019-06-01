News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-01 22:12:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Nebraska weekend visitor notebook

Hhp74n90an5o0nhxzcgl
WR William Nixon
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline.com
Recruiting Analyst

June is going to be a busy month recruiting-wise for the Nebraska coaching and personnel staff, and it kicked off this weekend with three notable visitors.In-state standout Xavier Watts and Texas p...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}