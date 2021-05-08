HuskerOnline - Nebraska walks off game one against Indiana

The Nebraska baseball team (21-10) fought through an hour long rain delay to beat Indiana (22-10) 7-6. The game was tied in the ninth inning and the Huskers hit a walk off single to take game one.

Out of the gate, NU was looking like they would make a statement after a rough series last weekend. Cade Povich pitched the first two innings with six strikeouts and no hit allowed, and the offense took over from there.

In the bottom of the second inning, a leadoff single and an error from Indiana put two runners on, and a double from Jack Steil scored both of the runners. With a 2-0 lead, Povich took the mound and struck out one more in the third inning. The Hoosiers got one big swing off of the starter and a solo home run made the lead just one run. The Big Red added on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning but the rain was coming down hard enough to stop play.

After leading 4-1 at the rain delay, Povich's day was done and Koty Frank took his place. The junior loaded the bases on three walks and a sacrifice fly scored one run. The next at-bat, Indiana hit a three-run home run and took the lead and the momentum after the delay.

Jake Bunz took over from the mound in the sixth inning, and he threw two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh innings. The bats heated up enough in the bottom of the seventh to regain the lead after Spencer Schwellenbach and Max Anderson drove in one run each. With two outs and a runner on first base, Schwellenbach took over from the mound and he gave up a double and walked two which drove in a run to tie the game.

The ninth inning was better for the junior and he pitched a scoreless inning, which gave Nebraska one more chance before extra innings. With runners on second and third, Gunner Hellstrom was brought in to pinch hit, and he put a ball into play that was too much for the second baseman to handle, and walked off the game.