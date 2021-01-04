 HuskerOnline - Nebraska walk-on safety Closman wants to help re-build
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Nebraska walk-on safety Closman wants to help re-build

NU walk-on commit Blake Closman
NU walk-on commit Blake Closman
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsBryan
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}